STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Top healthcare experts to convene for Public Health Innovations Conclave

It is also expected that WHO representatives will participate and deliberate in the three-day fare.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, NEET

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a focus on public health post-Covid-19 pandemic, a Public Health Innovations Conclave (PHIC) is scheduled to be held in the city from November 12 to 14. The conclave will witness leading public health experts and organisations from the city along with representatives from the WHO deliberating on how the world order in public health must continue post pandemic. It is also expected that WHO representatives will participate and deliberate in the three-day fare.

The conclave which will have experts from IMA, Public Health Foundation of India, CCMB and Infection Control Academy of India will be speaking on multiple topics on how the world must now view the cause of public health.“It is a first-of-its-kind event exclusively on public health in India. It will feature innovation, technology and best practices in public health to deal with life after a pandemic and how to develop ecosystems to quickly take on a future pandemic,” said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India. 

The conclave will also involve the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and various Resident Welfare Associations who will be given lessons in preventive healthcare during work-from-home periods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Health Innovations Conclave
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp