Top healthcare experts to convene for Public Health Innovations Conclave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a focus on public health post-Covid-19 pandemic, a Public Health Innovations Conclave (PHIC) is scheduled to be held in the city from November 12 to 14. The conclave will witness leading public health experts and organisations from the city along with representatives from the WHO deliberating on how the world order in public health must continue post pandemic. It is also expected that WHO representatives will participate and deliberate in the three-day fare.

The conclave which will have experts from IMA, Public Health Foundation of India, CCMB and Infection Control Academy of India will be speaking on multiple topics on how the world must now view the cause of public health.“It is a first-of-its-kind event exclusively on public health in India. It will feature innovation, technology and best practices in public health to deal with life after a pandemic and how to develop ecosystems to quickly take on a future pandemic,” said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India.

The conclave will also involve the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and various Resident Welfare Associations who will be given lessons in preventive healthcare during work-from-home periods.