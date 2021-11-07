Congress MP Komatireddy’s protest against Telangana govt’s anti-ryot policies to begin today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing that he would launch an agitation against the State government’s anti-farmer policies from Yellareddy in Kamareddy district on Sunday, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the movement would highlight his mettle as a leader.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the parliamentarian said that even when their leaders were of the opinion that the party candidate won’t get any votes in the Badvel bypoll, the Congress nominee received around 6,000 votes. “However, Balmoor Venkat Rao could bag only 3,000 votes in the Huzurabad byelection,” Venkat Reddy lamented.

While asserting that Sonia Gandhi was his goddess and Congress his life, Venkat Reddy also criticised a few party leaders for their reported irresponsible behaviour. Mentioning that some grand old party leaders have already began sharing ministerial portfolios among themselves, under the notion that the Congress would bag 72 to 78 seats in the next Assembly elections, he slammed a few others for allegedly calling Sonia Gandhi “a devil”.

“All of them are top guns in the party. I am not a big leader like them. However, I will ensure that my party wins at least 10 out of the total 15 Assembly seats in my district the next time,” Venkat Reddy added.

Later, he left for Lingampet in Kamareddy where farmer Beeraiah died at a paddy procurement centre.

‘Sonia is my goddess and Congress my life’

