Duathlon by Apollo to raise cancer awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apollo Cancer Centre will be holding a dawn-to-dusk duathlon in the coming weeks to raise awareness on childhood cancers and also to encourage people into leading healthy lives. The initiative will see people participate in cycling and running events. The participants will have to run, walk or cycle a distance of 3 km to 125 km at their own pace and location of their choice and mark their time using fitness watches and activity trackers.

“Children are the future of our country and it is our moral duty to protect them. I request everyone to participate in Apollo Cancer Centre’s duathlon and register for this good cause to treat and raise funds and awareness for underprivileged children suffering from paediatric cancers,” said Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.Registrations are open till November 13 and one can participate by signing up at www.apollod2d.com.