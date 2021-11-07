Four ex-Maoists among five held for extortion in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a gang comprising four ex-members of Maoist groups and one of their associates on charges of extortion. The police seized three illegal firearms, ammunition and other materials.

The accused Pittala Srinivas, Vallala Nagamallaiah, Edavalli Srinivas Reddy, Gangapuram Swamy are reportedly former members of CPI (Maoist) and CPI (ML) Janashakthi and an associate Ashok who helped the gang by providing printouts and pamphlets.

The four former militants got acquainted with each other while they were working in extremist organisations. After departing from the extremist groups, they tried to get employed in different areas of Hyderabad, but did not succeed financially. Eventually, they hatched a plan to extort from relators in Yadagirigutta and Hyderabad by claiming they belonged to Maoist groups

Vallala was involved in the killing of Saduvelli Kamalakar Rao in 2016. He is suspected to be the main person and instigator for the love and inter-caste marriage of his daughter. Believing that the deceased’s sons would kill him for he was the cause for their father’s death, Vallala wanted arms for self-protection and contacted the three others to provide the same.

Pittala, who is an expert in manufacturing country-made weapons, provided him with the required weapons for Rs 5 lakh. Further, Gangapuram also brought live rounds for the weapon and handed it over to him, who kept the same at his house in Pathagutta Road, Yadagirigutta.