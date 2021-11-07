STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four ex-Maoists among five held for extortion in Telangana

The four former militants got acquainted with each other while they were working in extremist organisations.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat shows the items seized from the four ex-Maoists by Bhongir Special Operations Team on Saturday

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat shows the items seized from the four ex-Maoists by Bhongir Special Operations Team on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a gang comprising four ex-members of Maoist groups and one of their associates on charges of extortion. The police seized three illegal firearms, ammunition and other materials. 

The accused Pittala Srinivas, Vallala Nagamallaiah, Edavalli Srinivas Reddy, Gangapuram Swamy are reportedly former members of CPI (Maoist) and CPI (ML) Janashakthi and an associate Ashok who helped the gang by providing printouts and pamphlets. 

The four former militants got acquainted with each other while they were working in extremist organisations. After departing from the extremist groups, they tried to get employed in different areas of Hyderabad, but did not succeed financially. Eventually, they hatched a plan to extort from relators in Yadagirigutta and Hyderabad by claiming they belonged to Maoist groups

Vallala was involved in the killing of Saduvelli Kamalakar Rao in 2016. He is suspected to be the main person and instigator for the love and inter-caste marriage of his daughter. Believing that the deceased’s sons would kill him for he was the cause for their father’s death, Vallala wanted arms for self-protection and contacted the three others to provide the same.

Pittala, who is an expert in manufacturing country-made weapons, provided him with the required weapons for Rs 5 lakh. Further, Gangapuram also brought live rounds for the weapon and handed it over to him, who kept the same at his house in Pathagutta Road, Yadagirigutta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Telangana extortion case
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp