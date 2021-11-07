STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kodurupaka villagers block TRS MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy’s car

Finally, Manohar Reddy got down from his car to interact with the villagers and pacify them. He promised that a pucca road would soon be laid to the village.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers along with BJP and Congress activists staged protest and prevented Pedapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy's Vehicle at Kodurpaka village in Peddapalli district on Saturday

Villagers along with BJP and Congress activists staged protest and prevented Pedapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy's Vehicle at Kodurpaka village in Peddapalli district on Saturday (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Villagers of Kodurupaka in Sultanabad mandal staged a sit-in and blocked Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy’s car on Saturday. BJP and Congress activists joined the villagers as well. The TRS MLA visited Devampalli village earlier to inaugurate a paddy procurement centre and was proceeding towards Kodurupaka to inaugurate another centre. 

When villagers learned about his visit, many of them including women stopped him from entering their village. They alleged that for the last 20 years, there was no proper road to the village and demanded that the ruling party MLA resign from his post. Finally, Manohar Reddy got down from his car to interact with the villagers and pacify them. He promised that a pucca road would soon be laid to the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Dasari Manohar Reddy Kodurupaka
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp