Telangana: 14 students fall sick after midday meal,third incident in recent days

The Damarancha village sarpanch’s son is also among those who have been admitted to hospital.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Fourteen students of the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Damarancha village of Birkur mandal fell ill after their midday meal on Saturday. Kamareddy DEO K Raju stated that the students had been shifted to the Government Hospital, Banswada and their condition was stable. The school has a total number of 153 students. Of them, 101 students and teachers had the midday meal. After some time, the students began vomiting. 

The Damarancha village sarpanch’s son is also among those who have been admitted to hospital. DEO Raju said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He stated that the midday meal agency would be changed. This is the third incident in recent days of students falling ill after midday meals. The earlier incidents took place in Ibrahimpatnam and Birkur villages. Meanwhile TRS and Congress leaders visited the students at hospital. Congress leaders hit out at the TRS government for its negligent attitude towards students.

