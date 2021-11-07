STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana officials to fix capacity of reservoirs after sedimentation studies

The sources said that Aarvee Associate quoted Rs 2.67 crore including GST, whereas the Benguluru-based Secon quoted Rs 3.42 crore.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Aarvee Associates has become the L-1 bidder for carrying out the sedimentation studies on nine projects under National Hydrology Project (NHP). Only two bids were filed and Secon became the L-2 bidder.

According to official sources, the Aarvee Associations would be given the contract. The sources said that Aarvee Associate quoted Rs 2.67 crore including GST, whereas the Benguluru-based Secon quoted Rs 3.42 crore.  There were only two bidders for the project. 

The company will carry out sedimentation studies on Singur, Jurala, Lower Manair, Sri Komarambheem, Ralivagu, Mathadivagu, NTR Sagar Project (Chelimalavagu), Suddavagu (Gaddenavagu) and Ramadugu projects under NHP. The time frame for conducting the study is one year. After the completion of the study, the officials will decrease the storage capacity, if any, of these projects due to sedimentation. 

“We have not carried out sedimentation studies on these projects in the last five years. As part of the study, the agency will also define fresh contours. The study will also identify whether the sediment is due to sand accumulation or silt. The contract agency will also recommend measures to arrest the sedimentation, such as planting saplings in the upper catchment and other areas,” an official told Express on Saturday. 

At present, the gross storage capacity of Signur is 29.91 tmcft, it is 24.07 tmcft for Lower Manair dam and for Jurala, it is 9.66 tmcft. But, the storage capacities might have decreased due to sedimentation, the official sources said.

