This Diwali, tumblers of sand sell like hot cakes in Karimnagar 

During every Deepavali, women travel from rural areas come to Karimnagar town to sell various items used in poojas, including marigold flowers, lotus flowers, Banyan tree herbs and banana shoots.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor shows a tumbler filled with sand, being sold for `10 each, during the Diwali festival in Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  For a few days, sand suddenly appeared to have become as precious a commodity as gold in Karimnagar town. As little as a single tumbler of sand was sold for Rs 10 during the Deepavali festival. In spite of the higher-than-usual rates, most sand sellers completely sold all their wares. It was the first time in the recent past that the sand was being measured in tumblers by some vendors.

The reason for the sudden surge in demand is locals using sand to conduct Kedari Nomulu, a traditional ritual wherein poojas are offered and lit earthern lamps are placed in sand. About 10 women vendors from rural villages registered brisk business in the town during the festival by selling tumblers of sand, along with other pooja materials like flowers and leaves. 

Challa Laxmamma, a vendor who had arrived at the town from Ganneruvaram mandal and set up her wares at the busy market near Tower Circle, managed to sell the whole bag of sand she had bought in a 
single day. 

The price and the manner in which it was being sold left many market-goers surprised. Laxman, a resident of the town who had come to the market to buy materials to conduct pooja, said initially he was bemused by seeing sand being sold in such a manner, and by its price. But as he too needed sand, he bought two tumblers of it from one of the vendors.

During every Deepavali, women travel from rural areas come to Karimnagar town to sell various items used in poojas, including marigold flowers, lotus flowers, Banyan tree herbs and banana shoots. Vendors, especially those from riverside villages, have access to good quality sand and bring bagfuls of it to sell in Karimnagar.

