TPCC devises action plan to address the problems of paddy farmers paddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), on Saturday, devised an action plan to address the problems of farmers and constituted four teams to tour districts to apprise themselves of actual paddy purchasing situation in the State.

A meeting of Congress leaders headed by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan decided to visit four districts Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Medak and Karimnagar, where paddy is the main crop. Senior Congress leaders will head the committees and they will interact with farmers, market committee chairpersons, single window chairpersons and IKP women. Even as paddy purchases started, the single windows and IKP centres were not coming forward to purchase paddy, the Congress noted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revanth objected to the State government’s statement that raising paddy was nothing but farmers hanging themselves. Revanth Reddy also said that apart from farmers’ problems, they had identified other issues such as petrol price hike, problems of unemployed youths and Dalit Bandhu. Agitations would be taken up on these issues, he said.

What about Dalit Bandhu?

The Malkajgiri MP alleged that the pink party government stopped the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme on the pretext of election code. He said that as per the PRC report, the total number of vacancies in government sector were 1.9 lakh. The Congress leaders wanted the BJP to conduct their Million March as announced earlier and submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister, who is coming to Hyderabad on November 12. “Let us submit a memorandum to Modi,” the Congress urged BJP leaders. PCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, senior leader G Chinna Reddy and others were present.