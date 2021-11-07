STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC devises action plan to address the problems of paddy farmers paddy

PCC chief Revanth instructs senior Cong leaders to tour 4 districts where paddy is main crop; agitations planned 

Published: 07th November 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy holds a meeting with party leaders, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy holds a meeting with party leaders, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad | R V K Rao;

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), on Saturday, devised an action plan to address the problems of farmers and constituted four teams to tour districts to apprise themselves of actual paddy purchasing situation in the State.

A meeting of Congress leaders headed by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan decided to visit four districts Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Medak and Karimnagar, where paddy is the main crop. Senior Congress leaders will head the committees and they will interact with farmers, market committee chairpersons, single window chairpersons and IKP women. Even as paddy purchases started, the single windows and IKP centres were not coming forward to purchase paddy, the Congress noted. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revanth objected to the State government’s statement that raising paddy was nothing but farmers hanging themselves. Revanth Reddy also said that apart from farmers’ problems, they had identified other issues such as petrol price hike, problems of unemployed youths and Dalit Bandhu. Agitations would be taken up on these issues, he said. 

What about Dalit Bandhu?

The Malkajgiri MP alleged that the pink party government stopped the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme on the pretext of election code. He said that as per the PRC report, the total number of vacancies in government sector were 1.9 lakh. The Congress leaders wanted the BJP to conduct their Million March as announced earlier and submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister, who is coming to Hyderabad on November 12. “Let us submit a memorandum to Modi,” the Congress urged BJP leaders.  PCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, senior leader G Chinna Reddy and others were present.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Paddy farmers A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp