STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2-month-old girl dies of snakebite in Telangana's Mahabubabad

The incident happened while the baby was lying on a bedsheet on the floor.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A two-month-old girl died of snakebite at Shanagapuram on the outskirts of Mahabubabad town, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. According to sources, Velpula Kranthi and Mamatha, the parents of the infant, had just returned home from a hospital after the baby’s routine checkup.

The incident happened while she was lying on a bedsheet on the floor. Tragically, the child’s parents did not notice that she had been bitten by the snake then. The newborn’s health condition deteriorated by the night, noticing which she was rushed to a hospital in the town.

In the meantime, the child’s parents saw the snake in the bedsheet that was wrapped around the infant and tried to kill the reptile, during which it bit Kranthi too. Though both of them were admitted to the hospital, the newborn died by the time she started receiving treatment. The doctors also confirmed that the infant died of snakebite.  Kranthi is currently undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snakebite deaths Telangana Mahabubabad snakebite child death
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp