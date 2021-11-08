2-month-old girl dies of snakebite in Telangana's Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A two-month-old girl died of snakebite at Shanagapuram on the outskirts of Mahabubabad town, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. According to sources, Velpula Kranthi and Mamatha, the parents of the infant, had just returned home from a hospital after the baby’s routine checkup.

The incident happened while she was lying on a bedsheet on the floor. Tragically, the child’s parents did not notice that she had been bitten by the snake then. The newborn’s health condition deteriorated by the night, noticing which she was rushed to a hospital in the town.

In the meantime, the child’s parents saw the snake in the bedsheet that was wrapped around the infant and tried to kill the reptile, during which it bit Kranthi too. Though both of them were admitted to the hospital, the newborn died by the time she started receiving treatment. The doctors also confirmed that the infant died of snakebite. Kranthi is currently undergoing treatment.