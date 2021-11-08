STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amid fuel price hike, Telangana records increase in EV registrations

It is believed that another factor for the phenomenon is free registrations.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With fuel prices seeing an alarming increase, people in Telangana are increasingly opting for electric vehicles (EV). Close to 7,500 EVs were registered across the State, mostly two-wheelers, after Telangana had rolled out the Electric Vehicle Policy in October 2020. 

By this October-end, a total of 7,443 EVs were registered, of which 5,968 were bikes, 779 were cars, 29 were taxis, 623 light goods vehicles and 44 autorickshaws. Officials say that the registration of EVs are a good sign, as despite the pandemic situation, where preference for pre-owned vehicles for private use, posed a challenge for new registrations, the rising fuel prices contributed to the demand and shift towards EVs, particularly after the second lockdown.

“The oil price hike also marked people’s preferences, particularly those using personal vehicles. The oil price hike has impacted mostly the middle-class and it has become unbearable for a small-time private employee who wishes to take his/her own ride,” observed a higher official. 

In need of more incentives
It is believed that another factor for the phenomenon is free registrations. However, unlike northern States, which adopted the policy, Telangana and other southern States are lagging behind in the provision of any further incentives. For instance, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Odisha are offering subsidies of about Rs 30,000 for bikes and Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh on cars and SUVs, depending on the battery capacity.

Accessibility of EV charging stations is another factor, which sources say will be resolved by March 2022 in the State. The authorities are gearing up for setting up of 600 EV charging stations in the State, of which, 250 will be in Hyderabad alone.

However, limited registrations of vehicles which are used as cabs and passenger autos is attributed to lack of government support. “People are ready to buy, but the overall cost is going above Rs 3 lakhs for autorickshaws. If the government gives some concessions, the auto drivers will opt for e-vehicle. They have only announced free-registration. The prices for other types of autos ( existing category like LPG and CNG) are less than Rs 1.8 lakh (off-showroom) and after all paperwork it is close to Rs 3 lakh,” explained, A Sathi Reddy, president, Telangana Auto Drivers' Welfare Samakhya.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana electric vehicle policy Fuel price hike petrol diesel Telangana Auto Drivers Welfare Samakhya Free electric vehicle registration
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp