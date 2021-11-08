STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assistant Sub-Inspector killed as patrol vehicle crashes into sand-laden lorry in Telangana

Speaking to the media, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that the police vehicle rammed the lorry as there was low visibility due to fog.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY:  In a tragic incident, the Regonda Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was killed and two other outsourced employees sustained injuries after their police vehicle rammed a stationary sand-laden lorry on the National Highway-353 near Gandhi Nagar under Ghanpur mandal in Bhupalpally district on Sunday, November 7, 2021. According to sources, the personnel were on patrol duty when the incident happened.

The deceased person has been identified as P Harilal, 54. The injured persons work as outsourced employees at the Regonda police station. On learning about the incident, personnel from both Regonda and Ghanpur police stations visited the spot, registered a case and commenced the investigation.

Though all three of them were admitted to Bhupalpally Government Hospital for treatment, Harilal was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda after his condition worsened. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that the police vehicle rammed the lorry as there was low visibility due to fog. The personnel’s body was shifted Jangaon Government Area Hospital for postmortem examination.

