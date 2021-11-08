STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre inimical to Telangana's interests: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao listed multiple instances when the Union government failed to support Telangana.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar, accompanied by Finance Minister Harish Rao, addresses mediapersons at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar, accompanied by Finance Minister Harish Rao, addresses mediapersons at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, 2021,  said that since 2014, Telangana had received only Rs 42,000 crore from the Centre from the divisible pool of the central taxes and despite that the State had made remarkable strides in economic development. The RBI report had stated that Telangana was one among the top few states that contributed to the nation’s GDP. 

“The Centre had been taking decisions inimical to the interests of the State all along. It had not even honoured its obligation under the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 in sanctioning Rs 450 crore for backward areas development, setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram, took five years to divide the High Court, and it has not yet taken any steps to decide Telangana’s share of river waters by referring the issue to the tribunal. The Centre has not yet sanctioned the tribal university and so on,” he said.

“Though there is a provision in the Act that Navodaya schools should be set up in each district in a State, not even one such school was sanctioned for any of the newly created districts in the State,” he added and pointed out that though the Centre had announced 157 medical colleges for the entire nation, not even one was allotted to Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP governance is characterised by incomparable incompetence in dealing with any issues except in stoking the flames of communalism for electoral benefit. It’s only achievement appears to be in borrowing a whopping Rs 70 to 80 lakh crores, scrapping market committees, bringing in farm laws to corporatise agriculture and thus deal a blow to farmers, now it is planning to fix meters to agriculture borewells to know how much power is being consumed. Even at international level, it lost face as it had bungled in dealing with Chinese aggression.  “The Chinese are bearing down on us in Northeast and the BJP is not able to do anything in this regard,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana national GDP contribution Bayyaram steel plant Navodaya schools AP State Reorganisation Act 2014
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp