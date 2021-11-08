Centre inimical to Telangana's interests: CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, 2021, said that since 2014, Telangana had received only Rs 42,000 crore from the Centre from the divisible pool of the central taxes and despite that the State had made remarkable strides in economic development. The RBI report had stated that Telangana was one among the top few states that contributed to the nation’s GDP.

“The Centre had been taking decisions inimical to the interests of the State all along. It had not even honoured its obligation under the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 in sanctioning Rs 450 crore for backward areas development, setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram, took five years to divide the High Court, and it has not yet taken any steps to decide Telangana’s share of river waters by referring the issue to the tribunal. The Centre has not yet sanctioned the tribal university and so on,” he said.

“Though there is a provision in the Act that Navodaya schools should be set up in each district in a State, not even one such school was sanctioned for any of the newly created districts in the State,” he added and pointed out that though the Centre had announced 157 medical colleges for the entire nation, not even one was allotted to Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP governance is characterised by incomparable incompetence in dealing with any issues except in stoking the flames of communalism for electoral benefit. It’s only achievement appears to be in borrowing a whopping Rs 70 to 80 lakh crores, scrapping market committees, bringing in farm laws to corporatise agriculture and thus deal a blow to farmers, now it is planning to fix meters to agriculture borewells to know how much power is being consumed. Even at international level, it lost face as it had bungled in dealing with Chinese aggression. “The Chinese are bearing down on us in Northeast and the BJP is not able to do anything in this regard,” he said.