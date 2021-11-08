STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister KCR’s reaction an eyewash, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy also questioned the government’s reluctance on slashing the VAT on petrol and diesel.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attack on BJP an eyewash, PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy said that KCR was once again trying to fool the people of the State and his bold stand against the BJP was just a ‘bluff.’

In a media statement, he said that the TRS would continue to divert people’s attention from real issues. “KCR and Modi are deceiving farmers. While assuring the Centre that the State would not sow paddy crops, KCR has already sounded a death knell for the State’s farmers,” he said. 

He also questioned the government’s reluctance on slashing the VAT on petrol and diesel. “KCR is trying to make people believe he has awakened from slumber, but it is as futile as Duryodhana’s monologue,” said Revanth.

