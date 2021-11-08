In Telangana, ryots dry paddy on roads, turning them into deathtraps

u mahesh By

HANAMKONDA: The bypass roads in Hanamkonda city have turned into deathtraps as farmers continue to dry harvested paddy on these major stretches that connect various major places in the district with the city.

One can easily spot huge heaps of paddy, near which the ryots also place big stones to prevent vehicles from driving on the spread produce, on all these crowded stretches throughout the day. As a result, accidents have become very common in the city.

The situation becomes worse at night, as motorists won’t notice the spread paddy and skid on the produce or crash into the big stones. It may be mentioned here that all these bypass roads connect tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet with major highways.

Though such accidents have become common in the city, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to spread awareness among the ryots or address the issue yet. According to farmers, they don’t have any specific places in the city to dry the harvested crop. Though the State government has constructed Rythu Vedikas at various places, the ryots are still forced dry the harvested produce on fields and public places.

Speaking to Express, a top police official in the city, who wished to remain anonymous, also mentioned that the farmers continue to dry their harvested paddy on roads, including the major ones, as the officials concerned don’t allow them to utilise Rythu Vedikas for this purpose.

