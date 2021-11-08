STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In Telangana, ryots dry paddy on roads, turning them into deathtraps

The situation becomes worse at night, as motorists won’t notice the spread paddy and skid on the produce or crash into the big stones.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility. (Photo | EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:  The bypass roads in Hanamkonda city have turned into deathtraps as farmers continue to dry harvested paddy on these major stretches that connect various major places in the district with the city. 

One can easily spot huge heaps of paddy, near which the ryots also place big stones to prevent vehicles from driving on the spread produce, on all these crowded stretches throughout the day. As a result, accidents have become very common in the city.

The situation becomes worse at night, as motorists won’t notice the spread paddy and skid on the produce or crash into the big stones. It may be mentioned here that all these bypass roads connect tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet with major highways.

Though such accidents have become common in the city, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to spread awareness among the ryots or address the issue yet. According to farmers, they don’t have any specific places in the city to dry the harvested crop. Though the State government has constructed Rythu Vedikas at various places, the ryots are still forced dry the harvested produce on fields and public places.

Speaking to Express, a top police official in the city, who wished to remain anonymous, also mentioned that the farmers continue to dry their harvested paddy on roads, including the major ones, as the officials concerned don’t allow them to utilise Rythu Vedikas for this purpose.

Farmers helpless
According to farmers, they don’t have any specific places to dry the harvested crop. Though the government has constructed Rythu Vedikas at various places, the ryots are still forced dry the crops in public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanamkonda city Telangana farmers drying paddy on roads Warangal Kazipet Rythu Vedikas
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp