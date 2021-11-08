STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Caterpillars leave kids scratching heads in Telangana school

Fearing an allergic reaction, children are scared to go to Sawaran school in Karimnagar.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A tree on the premises of Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar covered with swarms of caterpillars.

A tree on the premises of Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar covered with swarms of caterpillars.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The students and teaching and nonteaching staff of Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar town are a worried lot as hundreds of caterpillars have been giving them sleepless nights.
Swarms of caterpillars that cause itches if they come in contact with the body can be spotted at various parts of the school building. According to sources, most trees on the school premises are covered with these insects that frequently fall down from the branches, causing inconvenience to everyone.

While students are scared to come to school for attending offline classes, parents are worried about their health. It may be mentioned here that the school, which once had a total strength of 423, has been witnessing a gradual dip in headcount due to the lack of basic facilities. Scores of students took admission at private schools with better infrastructure.

As the government school is facing yet another issue, in the form of caterpillars, more and more parents are considering finding other institutes for their children. However, their hands are tied since schoolchildren have already lost a good number of academic days owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the imposition of back-to-back lockdowns.

Sources say that most parents, after sending their kids to school, visit the premises to make sure that they are safe. Parents have now pinned their hopes on school staffers to find a solution to the caterpillar menace. Despite being a lush green abode of trees and plants, poor maintenance is reportedly the reason behind the cloudburst of these insects. Many students, who reach the school all happy and healthy, leave the premises with blisters and rashes.

When Express interacted with a few school authorities, they said that issue would be brought to the notice of higher-ups soon.  “Civic body officials would be requested to spray insecticide at various points, which is likely to bring down the number of insects,” say teaching and nonteaching staff of the school. 

Headcount dips due to poor infrastructure
The Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar town, which once had a total strength of 423, has been witnessing a gradual dip in headcount due to the lack of basic facilities. Scores of students took admission at private schools with better infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sawaran Government High School in Karimnagar town Caterpillar infestation Karimnagar Telangana Caterpillar allergy
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp