Telangana CM KCR consoles Minister Srinivas Goud after mother's funeral ceremony

Published: 08th November 2021 07:23 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:23 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, 2021, consoled Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and his family members during the tenth day ceremony of Goud’s mother late Shanthamma’s death. The Chief Minister, along with people’s representatives from Palamuru region, visited Goud’s farm at Bhootpur near Mahabubnagar on Sunday and paid respects to the deceased.