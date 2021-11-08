STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM KCR consoles Minister Srinivas Goud after mother's funeral ceremony

The Chief Minister, along with people’s representatives from Palamuru region, visited Goud’s farm at Bhootpur near Mahabubnagar on Sunday and paid respects to the deceased.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pays his respects at the tenth day ceremony of V Shanthamma, mother of Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, near Mahbubnagar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, 2021, consoled Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and his family members during the tenth day ceremony of Goud’s mother late Shanthamma’s death.  The Chief Minister, along with people’s representatives from Palamuru region, visited Goud’s farm at Bhootpur near Mahabubnagar on Sunday and paid respects to the deceased.

