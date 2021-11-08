STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana farmers suffering due to Centre’s apathy: Minister 

Urging the farmers to understand the situation, Minister A Indrakaran requested them to cultivate alternative crops during Yasangi.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

Representational image

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, said that the farmers in Telangana were suffering a lot due to the stubborn attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Sonala mandal in Nirmal district. The Minister also lambasted the Union government for its alleged irresponsible behaviour.

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced various schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, as a result of which the farmers managed to reap gold from their lands, Indrakaran alleged that the ryots were now struggling to sell their crops due to the attitude of the Centre.

He pointed out that the FCI too was in the lurch as it already has, in stock, enough grains for the next four to five years. Urging the farmers to understand the situation, Indrakaran requested them to cultivate alternative crops during Yasangi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Telangana farmers Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Rythu Bandhu Rythu Bima
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp