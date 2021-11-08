Telangana farmers suffering due to Centre’s apathy: Minister 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, said that the farmers in Telangana were suffering a lot due to the stubborn attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Sonala mandal in Nirmal district. The Minister also lambasted the Union government for its alleged irresponsible behaviour.

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced various schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, as a result of which the farmers managed to reap gold from their lands, Indrakaran alleged that the ryots were now struggling to sell their crops due to the attitude of the Centre.

He pointed out that the FCI too was in the lurch as it already has, in stock, enough grains for the next four to five years. Urging the farmers to understand the situation, Indrakaran requested them to cultivate alternative crops during Yasangi.