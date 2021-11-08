Telangana to experience drop in temperatures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As days are expected to turn colder in the State as it’s experiencing a drop in minimum temperature each day. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, temperature at the night is likely to drop to 12 degree Celsius in Kumarambheem Asifabad, Adilabad and 13 degree Celsius at Sangareddy, Medak and Mancherial in the course of the next three days.

While no rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, a minimum temperature of 13.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Ginnedari (Kumarambheem Asifabad) and the maximum temperature of 36.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Mutharam (Peddapalli).

In the Greater Hyderabad area, a minimum temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius was reported at Rajendranagar and the highest temperature of 32.8 degree Celsius was registered at Shapur Nagar. Weathermen said partly cloudy sky and hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours.