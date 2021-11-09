Degree Online Services Telangana: Few apply for undergraduate courses this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admissions to undergraduate courses in Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) this year have decreased in comparison to the last few years. Only 1,97,722 candidates have applied for UG courses for the academic year 2021-22 and 2,19,693 seats are still lying vacant. The total number of seats is 4,17,415. DOST has reopened the registration process for admissions and aspirants can register themselves on or before November 20.

DOST convener and vice chairman of TSCHE Prof Limbadri said, “Enrolment in undergraduate courses in Telangana is 10 per cent more than the national average. The graduation enrolment percentage in the State stands at 36, while the national average is only 26 percent.”

He added that around 3.5 lakh students clear Intermediate course every year and a majority of them would appear for EAMCET. Experts, meanwhile, are concerned about declining enrolment in graduation courses, especially in the arts stream. One of the professors at Osmania University, who wished to remain anonymous, said students were no longer interested in pursuing languages and history, except those who wanted to pursue teaching.

No takers for courses in arts stream: Prof

