Demonetisation a disastrous decision, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge, who was in the city, while speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, recalled how the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes had triggered closure of most industries.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Monday

Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming demonetisation as the single-most disastrous decision taken by Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the decision had not only adversely impacted the economy, but also pushed unemployment to new heights. 

Kharge, who was in the city, while speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, recalled how the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes had triggered closure of most industries. “On this day five years ago, Modi announced demonetisation, the decision which spoilt the nation’s sound economy,” he said.  

He said former CAG Vinod Rai’s apology in a court on October 20 had exposed the lies and vindicated the stand of the Congress party. “It was a malicious campaign and apart from the BJP-RSS, others including Gen VK Singh, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal were part of it,” he added. 

Referring to Vinod Rai’s interviews with the media in 2014, the senior Congress leader said Rai had then falsely claimed that Sanjay Nirupam and other Congress MPs had pressured him to keep former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s name out from his report on the 2G spectrum allocation case. “The media has shown distorted facts to further BJP’s agenda,” he added.

