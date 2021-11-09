Jagan Mohan Reddy illegal assets case: CBI points to swift land allocation to Hetero

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telagana High Court, on Monday, continued hearing the batch petitions related to Illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.CBI standing counsel informed the court that Jagan and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy had pre-planned to collect the bribe in form of investments by using the influence of former AP chief minister YS Rajashekara Reddy. Without investing a single rupee they gained more than Rs 1,200 crore as investments in Jagathi Publications, the counsel said.

When the plea filed by Hetero Director to set aside the CBI case with regard to investments in Jagathi publications came before Justice Shameem Akthar, the CBI standing counsel K Surender cited the case of Lee Pharma company that had made several appeals to the then MD of APIIC to allot it a plot for Jadcherla Pharma at Special Economic Zone (SEZ) but was denied a plot.

Whereas Hetero was assigned the land at the same SEZ on the very day it applied for a plot, because it had already made payment in the form of investment in Jagathi Publications, he said. Senior counsel S Nirajan Reddy, who appeared for Hetero sought time to reply to the CBI arguments. Considering the request of the senior counsel, the court adjourned the case to Tuesday.