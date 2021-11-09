STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagan Mohan Reddy illegal assets case: CBI points to swift land allocation to Hetero

Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telagana High Court, on Monday, continued hearing the batch petitions related to Illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telagana High Court, on Monday, continued hearing the batch petitions related to Illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.CBI standing counsel informed the court that Jagan and MP  Vijaya Sai Reddy had pre-planned to collect the bribe in form of investments by using  the influence of former AP chief minister YS Rajashekara Reddy. Without investing a single rupee they gained more than Rs 1,200 crore as investments in Jagathi Publications, the counsel said. 

When the plea filed by Hetero Director to set aside the CBI case with regard to investments in Jagathi publications came before Justice Shameem Akthar, the CBI standing counsel K Surender cited the case of Lee Pharma company that had made several appeals to the then MD of APIIC to allot it a plot for Jadcherla Pharma at Special Economic Zone (SEZ) but was denied a plot.

Whereas Hetero was assigned the land at the same SEZ on the very day it applied for a plot, because it had already made payment in the form of investment in Jagathi Publications, he said. Senior counsel S Nirajan Reddy, who appeared for Hetero sought time to reply to the CBI arguments. Considering the request of the senior counsel, the court adjourned the case to Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Illegal assets case Telangana High COurt
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp