KT Rama Rao laments lack of funds to Telangana from Central government

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Monday that trailblazing States like Telangana were not getting adequate support from the Centre and no special incentives were extended to the State to attract investors.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Man’Exe 2021 Telangana conference, he said there’d been no response from the Centre since over seven years on the proposed industrial corridors between Hyderabad and Nagpur, Warangal and Vijayawada. He said the Centre needed to review the promises made to the State.

The TRS working president also expressed his displeasure at the Centre for not giving financial assistance for Hyderabad Pharma City, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and other industrial parks. The State has not got even one educational institution like an IIM, NID, IISER or a Tribal University, he said.

“A defence industrial manufacturing cluster is set up in Bundelkhand whereas Telangana, which has the necessary infrastructure, is ignored. We are paying taxes to the Centre and they are not giving us even half of our share. All the taxes we pay are being utilised for the development of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat,” he said.

The Minister said that MSMEs were the growth engines of the economy and needed support, and the government of Telangana was making several interventions to support MSMEs. The packages declared for MSMEs by the Centre had not given the desired results. Any package cannot be an eyewash and should be practical and pragmatic, he said.

“A report released by the RBI stated that Telangana was the fourth-largest contributor to the country, despite being only the 11th largest State by area and 12th in terms of population. We have a big heart and continue to contribute for the nation,” Rama Rao said.

‘Made in Telangana’ mall inaugurated

Minister Rama Rao inaugurated the Made in Telangana mall, an online page with the address madeintelangana.linker.store. This has been initiated to support entrepreneurs in the State by providing them commission-free services, allowing them to access more customers and grow their businesses through increased outreach