Schedule for biennial elections in Telangana announced!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced schedule for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 12 seats.

Notification will be issued on November 16. Last date for nominations is November 23. Polling will be held on December 10.

As many as 12 MLCs from nine local authorities' constituencies will retire on January 4, 2022. The 12 MLCs, who are going to retire is Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

MLCs who are going to retire from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies on January 4 are:

Adilabad - Puranam Satish Kumar

Warangal - Pochampally Srinivas Reddy

Nalgonda - Tera Chinnapa Reddy

Medak - V Bhoopal Reddy

Nizamabad - Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Khammam - Balasani Laxminarayana

Karimnagar - T Bhanuprasad Rao

Karimnagar - Naradasu Laxman Rao

Mahabubnagar - Kasireddy Narayan Reddy

Mahabubnagar - Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy

Rangareddy - Patnam Mahender Reddy

Rangareddy - Sunkari Raju