STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Schedule for biennial elections in Telangana announced!

Notification will be issued on November 16. Last date for nominations is November 23. Polling will be held on December 10.

Published: 09th November 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Last date for nominations is November 23. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced schedule for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 12 seats.

Notification will be issued on November 16. Last date for nominations is November 23. Polling will be held on December 10.

As many as 12 MLCs from nine local authorities' constituencies will retire on January 4, 2022. The 12 MLCs, who are going to retire is Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

MLCs who are going to retire from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies on January 4 are:

Adilabad - Puranam Satish Kumar

Warangal  - Pochampally Srinivas Reddy

Nalgonda - Tera Chinnapa Reddy

Medak  - V Bhoopal Reddy

Nizamabad  - Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Khammam  - Balasani Laxminarayana

Karimnagar  - T  Bhanuprasad Rao

Karimnagar - Naradasu Laxman Rao

Mahabubnagar  - Kasireddy Narayan Reddy

Mahabubnagar - Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy

Rangareddy  - Patnam Mahender Reddy

Rangareddy -  Sunkari Raju 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp