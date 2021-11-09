Schedule for biennial elections in Telangana announced!

HYDERABAD: Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced schedule for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 12 seats.
Notification will be issued on November 16. Last date for nominations is November 23. Polling will be held on December 10.
As many as 12 MLCs from nine local authorities' constituencies will retire on January 4, 2022. The 12 MLCs, who are going to retire is Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
MLCs who are going to retire from nine Local Authorities’ Constituencies on January 4 are:
Adilabad - Puranam Satish Kumar
Warangal - Pochampally Srinivas Reddy
Nalgonda - Tera Chinnapa Reddy
Medak - V Bhoopal Reddy
Nizamabad - Kalvakuntla Kavitha
Khammam - Balasani Laxminarayana
Karimnagar - T Bhanuprasad Rao
Karimnagar - Naradasu Laxman Rao
Mahabubnagar - Kasireddy Narayan Reddy
Mahabubnagar - Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy
Rangareddy - Patnam Mahender Reddy
Rangareddy - Sunkari Raju