Several Congress and BJP activists held for obstructing legislator’s car

The police, on Monday, arrested several Congress and BJP activists who tried to obstruct Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu’s car at Nukalamarri village.

Published: 09th November 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The police, on Monday, arrested several Congress and BJP activists who tried to obstruct Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu’s car at Nukalamarri village.The legislator was on the way to a local primary health centre when the incident happened. The politicos were planning to grill Ramesh Babu for failing to fulfil his poll promises. Reportedly, a group of villagers also joined the protest to grill the legislator who stayed in Germany for over a year during peak Covid.

