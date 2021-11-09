Several Congress and BJP activists held for obstructing legislator’s car

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The police, on Monday, arrested several Congress and BJP activists who tried to obstruct Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu’s car at Nukalamarri village.The legislator was on the way to a local primary health centre when the incident happened. The politicos were planning to grill Ramesh Babu for failing to fulfil his poll promises. Reportedly, a group of villagers also joined the protest to grill the legislator who stayed in Germany for over a year during peak Covid.