Several Congress and BJP activists held for obstructing legislator’s car
Published: 09th November 2021 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:25 AM | A+A A-
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The police, on Monday, arrested several Congress and BJP activists who tried to obstruct Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu’s car at Nukalamarri village.The legislator was on the way to a local primary health centre when the incident happened. The politicos were planning to grill Ramesh Babu for failing to fulfil his poll promises. Reportedly, a group of villagers also joined the protest to grill the legislator who stayed in Germany for over a year during peak Covid.