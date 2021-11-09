STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana forms panel to issue Covid death documents

According to GO no. 151, the CDAC will follow a series of protocols to issue official documents pertaining to deaths caused by Covid-19.

Published: 09th November 2021 08:05 AM

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has issued a new GO notifying the constitution of District-level Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) with the District Collector as the chairperson. The committee, which was formed based on guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, will have the District Medical Health Officer and Superintendent of headquarter hospital as members.

According to GO no. 151, the CDAC will follow a series of protocols to issue official documents pertaining to deaths caused by Covid-19. The next of kin of the deceased must submit an application through a MeeSeva Centre for the issue of this document. This application will then be examined and verified as per guidelines.

Once issued, it will also be communicated to the State government and Registrar of Birth and Death.According to national guidelines, any person who was diagnosed as Covid-positive through RT-PCR, RAT or clinical investigations by hospital prior to their death is eligible for the same. However, if a Covid-positive person died due to poisoning, suicide, homicide or death by accident, it will not be eligible to be declared as a Covid death.

Deaths that occurred within 30 days of testing positive will also be treated as death due to Covid. If a patient was admitted in the hospital for the disease, and continued to be admitted for more than 30 days, their death will also be considered as caused by Covid.

TS records 161 new cases of Covid, 1 death
Telangana detected 161 cases of Covid-19 from 37,844 test samples on Monday. The State reported 174 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 3,750. One person died of the disease on the same day and the death toll stands at 3,967. The highest number of cases, 50, was recorded in the GHMC, followed by Medchal with 12 cases

