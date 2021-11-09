TSPSC membership issue: High Court seeks response from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, while hearing a PIL challenging the appointment of six persons as members of TSPSC, directed the Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Law Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission and the six members to file their response by November 29, 2021.

The PIL has been filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy. The bench felt that appointment of members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was a service matter and as per the Supreme Court’s orders, PILs were not maintainable on this issue.