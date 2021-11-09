STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSPSC membership issue: High Court seeks response from Telangana

The bench felt that appointment of members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was a service matter and as per the Supreme Court’s orders, PILs were not maintainable on this issue

Published: 09th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, while hearing a PIL challenging the appointment of six persons as members of TSPSC, directed the Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Law Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission and the six members to file their response by November 29, 2021.

The PIL has been filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy. The bench felt that appointment of members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was a service matter and as per the Supreme Court’s orders, PILs were not maintainable on this issue.

