Telangana RTC MD VC Sajjanar warns Rapido, Allu Arjun over ad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, warned Rapido, the bike taxi app and actor Allu Arjun that he would send them a legal notice for allegedly defaming the corporation. In the advertisement that is being aired on YouTube, the actor is seen commenting on the efficiency of Rapido app by playing a dosa seller saying that the time taken by the RTC to prepare an ordinary dosa is the same time the app takes to prepare a masala dosa. The MD said RTC was in the service of the common man and would send a legal notice to the actor and to the firm promoting the advertisement.