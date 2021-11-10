Telangana Congress chief Revanth dares BJP to send KCR behind bars over alleged corruption  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he has got all the evidence of alleged misappropriation to nail Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy dared BJP leaders to send him behind bars.

Addressing partymen on the second day of the Congress training camp being organised at Kompally, Revanth questioned the seriousness of the BJP's central leadership, which failed to initiate action despite corruption allegations flagged by their own partymen including former state president Dr K Laxman and MP D Arvind.

"What could be more apathetic on the part of the party's leadership, as despite allegations raised by their own partymen, no probe was ordered or if launched was derailed. Following Arvind's allegations, a probe was launched, but the official was transferred midway. With all the evidence on the Kokapet land deal, we had submitted a representation to the CBI, but an investigation is yet to be launched. For months, we have been trying to get an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah. Can Bandi Sanjay or Union Minister G Kishan Reddy help in that direction," he asked.

Emphasising that he would resign from politics if the allegations are proved wrong, he listed out instances from projects whose revised estimates crossed thousands of crores to the involvement of men at the helm in the sand mafia across districts, challenging BJP leaders to take forward the case.

"Rather than creating political drama, the BJP leaders should focus on nailing him if they are serious and claim that they are followers of Modi, the epitome of honesty," he added.

