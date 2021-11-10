STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief Revanth dares BJP to send KCR behind bars over alleged corruption  

Revanth questioned the seriousness of the BJP's central leadership, which failed to initiate action despite corruption allegations flagged by their own partymen

Published: 10th November 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he has got all the evidence of alleged misappropriation to nail Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy dared BJP leaders to send him behind bars.

Addressing partymen on the second day of the Congress training camp being organised at Kompally, Revanth questioned the seriousness of the BJP's central leadership, which failed to initiate action despite corruption allegations flagged by their own partymen including former state president Dr K Laxman and MP D Arvind. 

"What could be more apathetic on the part of the party's leadership, as despite allegations raised by their own partymen, no probe was ordered or if launched was derailed. Following Arvind's allegations, a probe was launched, but the official was transferred midway. With all the evidence on the Kokapet land deal, we had submitted a representation to the CBI, but an investigation is yet to be launched. For months, we have been trying to get an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah. Can Bandi Sanjay or Union Minister G Kishan Reddy help in that direction," he asked.   

Emphasising that he would resign from politics if the allegations are proved wrong, he listed out instances from projects whose revised estimates crossed thousands of crores to the involvement of men at the helm in the sand mafia across districts, challenging BJP leaders to take forward the case. 

"Rather than creating political drama, the BJP leaders should focus on nailing him if they are serious and claim that they are followers of Modi, the epitome of honesty," he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp