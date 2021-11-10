STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana innovation cell calls for startups to develop solutions with NGOs

It will have various phases such as connecting the NGOs with startups, sessions and panel discussions on the collaboration, and co-working on the solution.

Startups with sustainable development goals and at a scale-up stage are recommended to leverage the opportunity. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and the ITE&C Department have launched Impact Labs, an open initiative that focuses on co-creation of solutions by startups and NGOs for complex social issues.

The six-week programme is open for startups from across India. Startups with sustainable development goals and at a scale-up stage are recommended to leverage the opportunity. It will have various phases such as connecting the NGOs with startups, sessions and panel discussions on the collaboration, and co-working on the solution.

