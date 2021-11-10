Telangana innovation cell calls for startups to develop solutions with NGOs
Published: 10th November 2021
HYDERABAD: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and the ITE&C Department have launched Impact Labs, an open initiative that focuses on co-creation of solutions by startups and NGOs for complex social issues.
The six-week programme is open for startups from across India. Startups with sustainable development goals and at a scale-up stage are recommended to leverage the opportunity. It will have various phases such as connecting the NGOs with startups, sessions and panel discussions on the collaboration, and co-working on the solution.