Winter grips Telangana, temperature drops to 11 degrees celsius in a few districts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the temperatures inching closer to single-digit figures, the winter season is intensifying all over the State. Districts such as Sangareddy, Kumrambheem-Asifabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad witnessed temperatures settling between 11 to 12 degrees Celsius on Monday night, November 8, 2021.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), in the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 11 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nyalkal in Sangareddy and the maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Alangapuram in Suryapet. In Hyderabad, the lowest temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar.