Being an IPS officer an extension of what I’ve been doing all my life: Topper

Published: 11th November 2021 09:05 AM

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, a medical doctor belonging to Punjab, and the overall topper of the 73RR batch of IPS trainees, said she started serving the public even before becoming a doctor. “From working as a doctor to becoming an IPS officer, it’s not a change of path or career, but I would say it’s an extension of what I have been doing in the past and with this new role, I will be more approachable to people, particularly women, as the people look towards police as the first contact point in any crisis or emergency,” stated Dr Ahluwalia. 

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia

Even before she could become a doctor, she started an NGO to spread awareness on breast cancer. Later in 2017, after completing her MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Patiala, she named the NGO ‘Pink Link Campaign’ and extended her services to more women by organising breast cancer screening camps.

The 27-year-old takes her inspiration from her grandfather Narinder Singh, who had served in the Punjab Police and retired as District Attorney and Chief Law Instructor. “He gave me my first idea of a police officer. Though he retired a long time ago, I heard a lot about how police can impact society from him and I decided to become a police officer.”

She also attributes her success to the efforts of her mother Navneet Walia, an economist. “ It’s through her constant support and encouragement, that I am here today.”Her short stint at a Government Tertiary Healthcare Centre before cracking the CSE exams also helped her a lot in realising her goal to become a police officer.

During the training, she said, her experience of interacting with trafficking survivors had moved her a lot. After listening to their stories of fighting and coming out of it, it helped her understand the importance of police service, said Dr Ahluwalia, who cleared the UPSC entrance exams in her second attempt. She has also won the Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for Internal Security and Public Order and Fieldcraft and Tactics.

