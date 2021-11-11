Failed to clear SI exam, Telangana trainee now an IPS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IPS trainee Sirisetti Sankeerth, 27, hailing from Bellampalli of Mancherial district, worked as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Telangana government’s Mission Bhagiratha for two years before cracking the civils entrance in 2019.

A civil engineering graduate from Osmania University, he had also appeared for the Telangana Police Sub-Inspector (SI) entrance and cleared the written part, but couldn’t secure a passing grade in the physical events, particularly running.

“I can now complete the 800-metre running event, which I could not clear in 160 seconds during the SI entrance exam, in less than 120 seconds. While preparing for civils entrance, I focussed more in the physical events,” stated Sankeerth, who cleared civils in his fifth attempt.

“When IPS officer Stephen Ravindra was first posted in Bellampalli, my father had a close association with him. After watching him very closely, he wanted me to also become a police officer like him and serve the public,” he said.