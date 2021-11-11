Telangana HC seeks info over action taken on cops responsible for custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy directed the State government to inform the court as to what action was being proposed to be taken on police officers responsible for the custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah, who died at Manthani police station on May 26, 2020.

While hearing the case on Wednesday, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that upon the directions of the court, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar had investigated the case and filed a report on it in court.

Senior counsel C Damodar Reddy, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case, explained the details of the case to the bench. After hearing him, the court adjourned the case to December 14, 2021.