TRS dharna today to defy its own ban which prohibited protests near Indira Park

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It may be seen as the “politics of paradox”. But the ruling TRS, which prohibited protests near Indira Park (Dharna Chowk), is holding a dharna on November 12 at the same place against the Central government, for not procuring the entire stock of paddy from Telangana. For over two decades now, Indira Park is known as a spot for protests. However, after the TRS came to power, it prohibited dharnas citing traffic snarls and problems for residents of local colonies. However, the High Court later permitted dharnas.

Four years after the State government’s decision to ban dharnas, the ruling TRS leaders, including Ministers, are organising a massive dharna at Indira Park on November 12 demanding that the Central government procure the entire Kharif paddy produced in the State. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, several TRS leaders and other leaders on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the TRS’ dharna.

Speaking to reporters later, Srinivas Yadav said that the TRS would unite all Opposition leaders and organise a dharna in Delhi too. Mahmood Ali called upon people to participate in large numbers to register their protest against the attitude of the Central government. Incidentally, TRS’ dharna on November 12 will be the biggest one at Indira Park, after the formation of the State.

When the State government had earlier prevented dharnas there, CPM leaders agitated there in which CPM city secretary M Srinivas sustained injuries in 2017. He had to get six stitches on his head. Speaking to Express on Wednesday, Srinivas recalled the incident and wanted the TRS government to issue an explanation to the people before organising the protest. “Why did it ban protests at Dharna Chowk? TRS MLA Mutha Gopal organised locals who exhibited placards against us. Are the same people not against the TRS dharna now,” Srinivas asked.

The CPM city secretary recalled that the TRS leaders even heckled the protestors stating that those having no other work would organise dharnas at Indira Park. “In 2017, we thought that one day TRS will sit in the Opposition and come to Dharna Chowk to organise protests. But it is organising a dharna as a ruling party,” Srinivas quipped. He, however, supported the TRS for organising a dharna in support of farmers.

Agitations in all districts: KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao in a tweet said that the TRS would organise dharnas at all Assembly segments starting Friday, to register its protest against the Centre. He directed the party leaders to take the permission from the respective district Collectors for organising dharnas, as model code of conduct was in force

BJP to stage protests as well

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for dharnas at all district collectorates by BJP workers on Thursday to protest the State government’s reluctance in procuring paddy from farmers. This was despite the Centre giving a letter to the State in August, agreeing to procure 60 lakh tonne paddy for the present Kharif season, Sanjay pointed out. In a statement, Sanjay claimed that the State government didn’t have the money to procure paddy and that it was even defaulting on loan repayments. The State government was trying to shift the blame by enacting a drama in the form of dharnas against the Central government which was ready to procure paddy, he has appealed BJP workers to expose the State government’s lies.