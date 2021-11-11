STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila to hold 3-day hunger strike for ryots

However, she decided to hold a three-day hunger strike (deeksha) in Hyderabad from November 12, in solidarity with paddy farmers.  

Published: 11th November 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the election code (for MLC polls) being in force, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila announced a break in her Prajaprasthanam padayatra on Wednesday. However, she decided to hold a three-day hunger strike (deeksha) in Hyderabad from November 12, in solidarity with paddy farmers.  

Speaking to the media at Kondapalakagudem village in Nakrekal constituency of Nalgonda district, she announced that since the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to keep his promise of procuring paddy and pushing farmers to the edge, her focus will be to press for the demand for paddy procurement. “KCR, through his press meets is trying to emphasise that he would not procure paddy. This means he is feeling insecure,” she felt.

The yatra which was started on October 20 entered its 21st day on Wednesday covering 150 villages, including Chevella, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Devarakonda and Munugode in Nalgonda.

