Eight children, two faculty test positive for Covid in Telangana's Nalgonda school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 10 Covid cases were detected in a residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda. Eight students and two teachers tested positive after one student displayed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The schools entire population of 120 children and teachers were made to undergo RTPCR tests.

“The situation is under control. After doing the tests, eight students and two teachers were found to be positive,” informed, Dr A Kondal Rao, DMHO Nalgonda.The other students were sent back to their respective homes. “We have informed the concerned district medical officers to monitor the children and their families in whichever area they belong to for the next one week,” he added.

It remains unclear how the students contracted the virus as all the teachers were vaccinated. According to the DMHO, of the two affected teachers, one had received both doses of the vaccine while the other had received a single dose.It may be recalled that in February and March 2021, several students living in residential schools had contracted Covid but were sent home and it was suspected that without proper isolation, they had infected their family members as well.

