Formr MP Hanumantha Rao ridicules TRS’ protest at Indira Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the earlier attempt by the State government to shift ‘dharna chowk’ from Indira Park, former MP V Hanumantha Rao ridiculed the planned protest programme by TRS at the same site after almost four-and-a-half years.

He recalled that he had filed a PIL in court regarding the issue in April 2017, when the government was considering relocating the protest site. He said if the State government was serious, it should have passed a resolution in the Assembly in favour of farmers. “If KCR was serious about the issue, he should pass a resolution against the Farm Laws. Nevertheless, change is good,” he said.