STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Formr MP Hanumantha Rao ridicules TRS’ protest at Indira Park

He recalled that he had filed a PIL in court regarding the issue in April 2017, when the government was considering relocating the protest site.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

V Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the earlier attempt by the State government to shift ‘dharna chowk’ from Indira Park, former MP V Hanumantha Rao ridiculed the planned protest programme by TRS at the same site after almost four-and-a-half years. 

He recalled that he had filed a PIL in court regarding the issue in April 2017, when the government was considering relocating the protest site. He said if the State government was serious, it should have passed a resolution in the Assembly in favour of farmers. “If KCR was serious about the issue, he should pass a resolution against the Farm Laws. Nevertheless, change is good,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanumantha Rao TRS Indira Park
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp