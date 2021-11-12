Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation struggles to meet property tax, VLT targets

U Mahesh By

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which has been struggling to generate revenue, has fallen short of its targets of property tax and Vacant Land Tax (VLT) collections — the two main sources of its income.

The corporation’s property tax collection is only 35 per cent of its target this time. It has a target to collect VLT of Rs 3 crore, but it has only collected Rs 1.80 crore so far. The corporation finds it hard to generate adequate revenue, and a lot of its revenue comes from the State and Central governments.

While the overall target for the financial year 2021-2022 is Rs 74.76 crore, only Rs 26.19 crore of tax has been collected so far. To improve collections, the GWMC is planning a special drive against defaulters, especially among the city’s commercial and property owners.

As per the figures available with the GWMC tax wing officials, there are 1,97,000 private assesses including domestic and commercial. The State and Central government assets are 200 to 300 under the GWMC city limits. In 2020-2021 the civic body had achieved 82 per cent tax collection.

GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani conducted a review meeting with the tax wing officials on the collection of property tax. She expressed dissatisfaction over the tax collection this year and instructed the officials to identify the defaulters and issue notices to them. She wanted the arrears to be recovered by the end of the financial year.

