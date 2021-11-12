KCR’s ‘big drama’ remark an attack on democratic set-up: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, it is now the turn of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to join issue with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the latter describing the exercise of defining the jurisdiction of the river management boards a “big drama”. The Jal Shakti Minister on Thursday said that it was nothing but a “lethal attack on the democratic and constitutional frame work of the country,” since it was done after the express approval of the CMs of both the Telugu States.

He also reacted sharply to Rao’s diatribe against Jal Shakti Ministry for the delay in referring the dispute to a new Tribunal, contending that once the Law and Justice Ministry gives its opinion, then the Centre would decide whether to constitute a new Tribunal or to give a fresh terms of reference (ToR) to the existing Tribunal to resolve the Krishna river disputes between AP and TS. “We have initiated the process. We are working proactively but we are made responsible for the delay,” the Minister said on the constitution of new Tribunal. He, however, did not specify the time frame for attending to it.

“Once, the Law Ministry gives its opinion, I have to approach the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India to recommend the names for the proposed Tribunal. I do not know how much time they are going to take. When the members of the previous Tribunals retired or resigned, the Supreme Court took four to five months to name the new members. How can I give the date for the new Tribunal?” Shekhawat asked.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Shekhawat said that he was not responsible for the “seven years of delay” in resolving the river water disputes as Telangana approached the Supreme Court and the matter was sub-judice.

“The CM assured me in the Apex Council meeting on October 6, 2020 that the case in the Supreme Court will be withdrawn in two days. But KCR took almost eight months to withdraw the case. How am I responsible for the delay? Jal Shakti’s role began only after the Telangana government withdrew the case. We referred the matter to the Ministry of Law and Justice. I personally spoke to the Union Law Minister. Once the Law Ministry gives its opinion, we will constitute a new Tribunal or give fresh ToR to the existing Tribunal. We are waiting for the Law Ministry’s opinion,” he explained.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed me to resolve the river water disputes between AP and TS as both the States were at loggerheads. Then we notified the jurisdiction of the river management boards -- KRMB and GRMB after consulting both the States. Now, Chandrasekhar Rao, who is heading a government, has commented that the entire exercise is a big drama,” Shekhawat said with vinegar in his voice.

As regards the river management boards, he requested both AP and TS to fulfil their obligations so that the boards become effective and the issues regarding irrational or over withdrawal of river waters between both the States would be resolved.“Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the unapproved projects should be submitted. Seed money should be deposited. Provision of human resources and other infrastructure should be provided for the boards to function smoothly,” he added.

He said that he was addressing the media only to put the facts before the people of both the States so that they would know the other side of the story. “The States have not given us the seed money. We cannot fix cut off date to make the boards function. We will implement it only with the consensus by both the States,” he said.