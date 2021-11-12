STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Memorial plaque for Covid victims unveiled in Telangana

Published: 12th November 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The memorial plaque being unveiled by members of Project Madad at Rajannapet

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Rajannapet, a tiny village in Yellareddypet located about 25 km from the district headquarters, is one of the fully vaccinated villages in the country. On Thursday, it saw the unveiling of one of India’s first memorial plaques for Covid-19 victims, which was set up by a group of doctors and NRIs under the aegis of Project Madad. 

Earlier this year, the members of Project Madad had come forward to provide the first dose of the vaccine to all the residents of the village. They had also supplied adequate medical equipment to the clinics in Rajannapet. Later, the District Medical and Health Department administered the second dose of the vaccine to all the beneficiaries. The total population of the village is 2,253 and the number of people above the age of 18 is 1,629.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Suman Mohan Rao, who was the chief guest of the memorial event, said, “The village was recognised as fully vaccinated by July 31. Earlier, when there was a dearth of vaccines, the members of Project Madad helped supply Covishield to the villagers.” Deputy DMHO Dr B Sriramulu and Mandal Health Officer Dr L Dharma Naik also participated in the programme, which also saw the felicitation of doctors and other medical staff.

TS records 153 cases of Covid, 2 deaths
Telangana detected 153 cases of Covid-19 from 36,510 test samples on Thursday. The State’s active case tally stands at 3,737 with 160 previously affected individuals recovering from the disease. Two people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 3,971

Comments

