Start non-Covid services: Health Minister T Harish Rao to TIMS, King Koti District Hospital

Published: 12th November 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao during a meeting with medical and health officials, in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-appointed Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Thursday that non-Covid services would be resumed in King Koti District Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) as well. This is an effort to restore health services in the State to pre-pandemic levels. In TIMS, 200 beds will continue to be reserved for Covid-19. 

The Health Minister also reviewed the current vaccination drive and said that the vaccination level in the State was higher than national average. In Telangana, they noted that 84.3% of the eligible population had received the first dose and 38.5% had received the second dose. This was higher than the national average of 79% and 37.5% for the first and second dose respectively.The Minister also reviewed the status of construction of new medical colleges and super speciality hospitals in the State and salary issues of various staffers.

Junior Docs submit plea to improve state of OGH Building

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) met newly appointed Health Minister Harish Rao and submitted a list of demands, key amongst which was improving the current state of Osmania General Hospital building. The TJUDA, in its representation, said, “To avoid further mishaps, a solution to the current pathetic state of OGH building is needed.” It further stressed on regularisation of stipends for all junior doctors at post graduate, senior residents, super-speciality residents and house surgeon levels. A hike was also sought for super-speciality residents.  The Telangana Public Health Doctors Association also met Harish and demanded a resolution to issues faced by public health staff. They specifically mentioned the incident of a nurse being beaten up in Utnoor PHC, Kamareddy.

