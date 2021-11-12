Telangana: 462 kg ganja seized in Medchal, 4 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: A large quantity of cannabis (ganja) was seized near Kaukur dargah in Medchal district. Authorities seized 462 kg of ganja which was being transported in two cars. It is estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore. Excise officials of Medchal-Malkajgiri have arrested four persons in connection with the same. According to Excise Deputy Commissioner T David Ravikanth, the four accused were trying to smuggle the ganja to Karnataka and Maharashtra to sell it at a profit. They procured the drug from the Andhra-Odisha border. Police also seized four mobiles and two cars from the possession of the four persons.

Ganja supplier held on board Konark Express

Meanwhile, as part of their ongoing drive against drugs, the Warangal Government Railway Police (GRP) police on Thursday arrested a ganja supplier while he was transporting 20 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 20,000 on Konark Express.

Three held for selling MDMA to BTech students

Three students were arrested for reportedly selling MDMA pills (also known as Ecstasy and Molly) at the Mehdipatnam bus stop on Thursday morning. The main accused Dharawath Sai Charan, 25, was caught with 60 pills, worth Rs 3 lakh. Sai Charan, a BTech graduate who resides in Hayathnagar, was reportedly acquiring MDMA pills and selling them to students. Sai Charan confessed to buying the pills at Rs 1,500 per pill and selling them for Rs 2,500, police said. The two other accused, Racharla Ankith, a BBA student, and Belly Ajay Sai, a BTech student, were arrested from the bus stand as well. The accused were obtaining the illegitimate drug through mobile applications for which the payment has to be made in advance, said AR Srinivas, West Zone Joint Commissioner

Cops intercept package containing drug worth Rs 5.5 cr

Acting on a tip-off, Begumpet police, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted the smuggling of 14 kg of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance, approximately worth Rs 5.5 crore, to Australia. “Pseudoephedrine was being transported through courier. The two parcel boxes comprised 11 photo frames and the total weight of the substance was 14.2 kg which has a market value of Rs 5.5 crore. Costing Rs 40 lakh per kg, the substance was securely concealed in photo frames for the purpose of transportation through air service,” the police said.“The consignments were booked under a fake name with Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu addresses,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar