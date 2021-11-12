STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tags AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar’s PIL on Covid deaths

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy adjourned the matter to four weeks later.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday tagged a PIL filed by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar seeking a direction to the Telangana government to constitute a State level committee for audit of deaths related to Covid-19, and to notify a Covid-19 death ascertaining committee (CDAC) for each district. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy adjourned the matter to four weeks later.

According to the said guidelines, the officials in this committee would identify needy spouses and orphans who had lost their breadwinners to Covid-19 and arrange for any ex-gratia/assistance, which includes but is not limited to, their livelihood, education and institutional support for their overall well being.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Dasoju Sravan Kumar Covid deaths
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp