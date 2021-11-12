Telangana High Court tags AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar’s PIL on Covid deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday tagged a PIL filed by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar seeking a direction to the Telangana government to constitute a State level committee for audit of deaths related to Covid-19, and to notify a Covid-19 death ascertaining committee (CDAC) for each district. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy adjourned the matter to four weeks later.

According to the said guidelines, the officials in this committee would identify needy spouses and orphans who had lost their breadwinners to Covid-19 and arrange for any ex-gratia/assistance, which includes but is not limited to, their livelihood, education and institutional support for their overall well being.