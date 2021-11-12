STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Only 60% miners turn up for work after mishap

During the first shift, 60 per cent workers entered the mine and the attendance was fully restored by the second shift. 

Published: 12th November 2021

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after the tragic death of four Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers in a worksite mishap at Srirampur, only 60 per cent coal miners turned up for work during the first shift on Thursday. Shaken by the incident, they were hesitant to enter the underground mine, roof of which had collapsed on Wednesday, killing the four workers. 

Distraught workers expressed their concerns to the SCCL management, who assured them that precautionary measures were in place and that the mine was safe. Those who wanted to work could enter the mine, the SCCL authorities told them.During the first shift, 60 per cent workers entered the mine and the attendance was fully restored by the second shift. 

Meanwhile, trade unions blamed the management for failing to prevent the mishap. “The engineers are supposed to identify the weak spots and prevent such incidents. Four lives were lost due to their negligence,” a union leader said.

