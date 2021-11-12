STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks on tribal issues at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Governor also spoke on the ongoing study with regard to tribal development, nutrition and health, initiated as part of the project.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was among the six governors given the opportunity to address the 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday.

At the event, she spoke on the pilot project she has been implementing in the Agency areas of Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Adilabad districts, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition, ESI Medical College and Indian Red Cross Society.

The conference was attended by President of India Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President Dr M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.The Governor also spoke on the ongoing study with regard to tribal development, nutrition and health, initiated as part of the project.

Comments

