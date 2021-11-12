Two paper mill workers hurt in transformer blast in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two contract workers at the Sirpur Paper Mill (SPM) were seriously injured in a transformer blast on Thursday and have been shifted to the Mancherial Government Hospital for treatment. They have been identified as G Mohan Rao from Andhvelli village and P Laxminarayana from Kagaznagar town.

The 132 KV transformer burst into flames when the duo were a few metres from it. The oil from the transformer fell on their bodies, seriously injuring them.The paper mill management rushed them to the hospital after administering first aid. Kumrambheem-Asifabad Additional SP SV Sudheendra visited the paper mill and inspected the mishap site.