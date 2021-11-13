STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atmakur SI placed under suspension

It was found that though there were no external injuries, he suffered severe internal injuries due to the alleged police torture.

Sub-Inspector of Atmakur (S) police station, Lingam (left). CPI national secretary K Narayana visits Veerashekar, who was tortured in police custody, at the hospital on Friday

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sub-Inspector of Atmakur (S) police station, Lingam was placed under suspension for allegedly torturing tribal youth Veerashekar while in custody. Suryapet District Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad, who had initially ordered an inquiry into the incident, issued the suspension orders on Friday.

Veerashekar, who was undergoing treatment at Suryapet District Government Hospital, was shifted to a private hospital for better treatment on Friday. It was found that though there were no external injuries, he suffered severe internal injuries due to the alleged police torture. Preliminary probe into the incident by DSP Suryapet found that the victim was tortured. A detailed probe is in progress, after which a report will be submitted to the SP, sources said. 

Meanwhile, it was learnt that SI Lingam, who has been working in the district for more than two years, is known to be rude to the public. A year ago, while working at Nagaram police station in the district, he had reportedly beaten up a farmer in a civil dispute. The farmer who had received severe injuries, approached the then SP, following which he was placed under vacancy reserve (VR). Lingam recently got posted at Atmakur (S) police station.

Meanwhile, CPI national secretary K Narayana visited the victim at the private hospital in Suryapet. He described the incident a rerun of Jai Bhim movie. “It is heart-wrenching to know that police had used third-degree methods against the tribal youth and even forced him to drink urine.” 

He demanded that Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali should organise a free screening of Jai Bhim for all the police personnel so that they would understand the consequences such excesses.Retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, who also visited the victim, expressed shock. “It has become a norm to harass SCs & STs when their role is suspected, while giving a royal treatment to suspects belonging to the upper castes,” he said.

