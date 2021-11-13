STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Experts warn govts of antimicrobial resistance

Other experts also warned that AMR is likely one of the biggest challenges for the coming decade and needs State’s intervention. 

Published: 13th November 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Experts at the second edition of the Public Health Innovations Conclave stressed the need for all State governments to have a comprehensive plan to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as after the pandemic, the misuse of antibiotics has come forth with doctors being forced to use them liberally to fetch results, albeit with no luck often. 

“Antimicrobial resistance is the new pandemic that is under construction in silence now,” said Dr Anuj Sharma, WHO’S Country Officer for India. He explained how many of WHO’s recommendations also went wrong because the pandemic was ever-evolving and was becoming something that could only be tackled by trial and error. 

“My advice to the general public would be to follow the ‘3Ws and 2Vs’ for safer living. Wear masks, watch distance and wash hands, and the 2Vs would be to follow vaccination and ventilation,” he added.
Other experts also warned that AMR is likely one of the biggest challenges for the coming decade and needs State’s intervention. 

The three-day conclave will focus on three crucial aspects of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and various innovations in public health like packaged heat for pain relief, instant warm blankets for hypothermia preemies,  among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMR antimicrobial resistance Public Health Innovations Conclave
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp