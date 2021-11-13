Jagan begging for funds to run govt: Vemula

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going around begging for funds to run his government, alleged Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. Participating in a dharna in Nizamabad on Friday, the Minister said Jagan had no money to run his administration.

“In combined Andhra Pradesh, Telangana’s funds were diverted to Andhra. At that time, people of Andhra enjoyed themselves at the cost of Telangana. Andhra Pradesh people said that that once the State is bifurcated, Telangana citizens will beg for money. But, after bifurcation, Telangana funds are not going to Andhra Pradesh. We are utilising our funds and this is all because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whose struggle led to Telangana statehood. AP is taking loans from the Centre for its day-to-day administration,” Prashanth Reddy said.

“The Centre has told AP that if it wants loans, it should fix the motors on agricultural pump sets across the State. This is why AP has already started fixing motors. The Centre’s plan is to fix motors on pump sets across the country,” Prashanth Reddy claimed. However, KCR was opposed to fixing motors, the Minister stated.